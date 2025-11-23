Puka Nacua Showing Concerning Fantasy Trend Ahead of Week 12
The Los Angeles Rams have been an offensive juggernaut in the 2025 NFL season. Through the first 10 games of the year, they've ranked eighth in yards per game at 360.9 and sixth in points at 27.2. They've especially turned it on as of late. Before their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks' elite defense, they had put up 35 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 34 on the New Orleans Saints, and 42 versus the San Francisco 49ers.
That's led to the Rams being one of the most productive fantasy football teams in the league this year. They boast a top-five quarterback, a top-10 running back, and two top-eight wide receivers. Puka Nacua has actually been the second-best scorer at his position on average, with 21.5 points per game, just behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 21.8.
Up until Week 11, he was actually the number one receiver in fantasy. Then, Nacua had his worst fantasy game of the season, outside of the Baltimore Ravens matchup, when he turned his ankle. Against the Seattle Seahawks, he finished with seven catches for 75 yards and 14.5 full-PPR fantasy points.
Is a drop-off coming for Puka Nacua?
It's incredible to think that seven catches for 75 yards and 14.5 full-PPR points is a bad game for Puka Nacua, but those numbers are all below his season averages for the year. He's currently tallying 8.1 receptions for 94.4 yards and 21.5 full-PPR points per outing.
He's been on a bit of a downturn recently, though. Since the Los Angeles Rams' Week 8 bye, he's been averaging 18.2 points per game. This could be a coincidence, a result of the schedule, with two blowout wins over the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers before a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks' elite defense. However, Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon believes there's a much more concerning cause behind this downward trend for Nacua that could continue in his next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
"In the first five weeks of the season, Nacua was on the field for just under 80% of the Rams’ snaps and ran a route on 85% of the dropbacks. He had a 36% share of the team’s targets. Since Week 6, Nacua hasn’t cracked 70% of the snaps and his route participation numbers are as follows: 55%, 65%, 62% and 75%...
Since he returned from injury in Week 9, Nacua has played just six snaps in 13 personnel and has run zero routes. Rookie seventh-rounder Konata Mumpfield has run 11, veteran journeyman Xavier Smith has run two and Davante Adams has run 16. Since the team really leaned into 13 personnel in Week 7, Adams has been targeted on a whopping 44% of his routes run out that package, catching six passes for 46 yards and four touchdowns."
The Rams and Head Coach Sean McVay have been at the forefront of the NFL's recent infatuation with 13 personnel and heavy packages. With Nacua's usage fading in those looks, it could severely hamper his chances to finish as fantasy football's WR1 this year.
