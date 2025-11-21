Can Rams Outgun Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers in Week 12?
In their last game, the Los Angeles Rams continued their impressive run in the 2025 NFL season. This time, they got the best of the Seattle Seahawks, exerting their dominance over the NFC West and the league as a whole. Up to that point, the Rams and the 'Hawks had appeared to be two of the best teams in the NFL, if not the two utmost contenders.
LA eked out a crucial 21-19 victory to claim the one-seed in the division and guarantee that it'll split the season series with Seattle this season at worst. That could make the difference in the standings come the playoffs. On the other hand, the Rams could simply maintain their lead or even extend it over the Seahawks down the stretch.
As imperative as the win over Seattle was, it didn't exactly show that LA could comfortably beat its divisional rival again. Despite the Rams' defense forcing four interceptions from Sam Darnold, the Seahawks were the more impressive unit on that side of the ball, stifling Matthew Stafford and a typically unstoppable attack. Can the Los Angeles offense get back on track in Week 12 and show that their last performance was an outlier?
Can the Rams offense bounce back?
The Los Angeles Rams were able to score 21 points to beat the Seattle Seahawks, but that was more a testament to their defense than their offense. Two of their touchdowns came from short fields that they were gifted from Sam Darnold's interceptions. When LA had the opportunity to put the game away and extend its lead, they were repeatedly stopped by Seattle.
In the second half, they had one touchdown drive off a pick. Aside from that, none of their other offensive series went longer than five plays. In Week 12, they could need a much better performance on that side of the ball to keep up with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs have been on a downturn, but that could make them a more dangerous and desperate team. Mayfield could be looking to recover his fading MVP campaign with some more clutch antics. FanDuel is expecting the Rams to take advantage of a vulnerable Tampa Bay defense. Matthew Stafford's line is set at 247.5 passing yards, Kyren Williams is at 61.5 rushing, and LA's elite wideout duo are at 87.5 yards receiving for Puka Nacua and 59.5 for Davante Adams.
