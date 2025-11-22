Why Rams are Officially the Darling Team of the 2025 NFL Season
In a 2025 NFL season devoid of any runaway favorites, the Los Angeles Rams are doing their best to establish themselves as the top contender in the league. Through the first 10 games of the year, they sit at the top of the NFC West division at 8-2 and are within arm's reach of capturing the number one seed in the conference.
Had a couple of plays gone differently, they'd be there by now with an undefeated mark. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 33-26 in a contest where they had two field goals go wrong, including a game-winning try in the final seconds that was blocked by Jordan Davis and returned for a touchdown.
Their only other defeat came against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, with Head Coach Sean McVay opting against kicking a field goal to tie up the score or putting the ball in Matthew Stafford's hands. Instead, he called a run for Kyren Williams on 4th-and-2, who was stuffed, sealing the win for the Niners.
Rams leaving no doubt
Since that loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams have been on an absolute tear, winning five games in a row, including a blowout over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a vindicating 42-26 victory against the Niners to even up the season series, and a 21-19 nailbiter versus the Seattle Seahawks.
In their last game, they proved their supremacy over one of the top challengers in the division and the entire league. The Rams' defense had Sam Darnold in hell, getting constant pressure on him and forcing him into four interceptions. The offense was stymied by the 'Hawks for the most part, but did enough to get a crucial divisional win to rise to the top of the standings.
If LA wants to capture the one seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs, though, they'll have to continue their hot streak. NFL.com's panel of editors doesn't expect them to slow down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with all five members picking the Rams. Tom Blair predicted a comfortable 29-22 victory:
"The Bucs are fun in a cheeky way, in that we want to see what they can possibly get away with each week. Win a back-and-forth affair despite having one healthy starter at receiver? Make a furious late comeback? Blitz their opponent into submission?
The Rams, on the other hand, are fun in a most dominant team in football way, at least lately, which means they probably won't have to worry about any of that tomfoolery. Los Angeles ranks third in EPA allowed per play (-0.15) — but unlike the other top-five teams in that category (the Texans, Broncos, Browns and Seahawks), the Rams are also in the top 10 in EPA gained per play on offense (0.07)." "
"Sean McVay, of course, was an early beneficiary of Baker Mayfield's career turnaround, back when the QB whipped up some magic for the Rams late in a lost 2022 season. The fact that McVay's team is now so far away from needing that kind of miracle-working is why I think these Rams will be able to withstand the Bucs, who are still less than whole and still looking for a second signature win to add to their Week 5 triumph over Seattle."
