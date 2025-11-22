Why Rams are Officially the Darling Team of the 2025 NFL Season

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield on his five games with the Rams and Sean McVay in 2022:



"There is no way for me to sugarcoat it — it was pivotal in my career and in my journey. It helped me find the fun in football again. … It was instrumental, and I'm forever grateful for it."