Puka Nacua Surpasses Rams' Super Bowl Hero in Recent Accolade

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is in a near-unstoppable trance this season, and as the pass catcher looks to round out what should be his second All-Pro season, he continues to move up in the record book.

Nacua Continues His Top Form

On Sunday, Nacua's appearance marked his 39th career game , and during his six-reception, 72-yard performance, Nacua passed Super Bowl LVI winner Odell Beckham Jr. for catches through 40 contests.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs with the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In Week 13, Puka Nacua passed Odell Beckham Jr. for the second-most receptions through a player's first 40 career regular season games (270). Nacua has played in 39 games and sits behind Michael Thomas (274)," reported the Rams PR Team.

Nacua's fast start has emulated Beckham Jr's with the New York Giants and after hauling in a wild one-handed catch that emulated the Super Bowl champions' legendary grab, Nacua takes another step closer to securing the same type of legendary and financially lucrative career that Beckham Jr enjoyed.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) laugh on the sidelines the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. The Rams came back in the final minutes of the game to win 23-20 on their home field. Super Bowl 56 Cincinnati Bengals Vs La Rams | Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Nacua set to enter his 40th game next week, he sits at five catches away from the record. The Rams play the Arizona Cardinals next week. Nacua is also within striking distance for career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Nacua picked up his second career 1,000-yard season last week.

Nacua's Newest Mentor

After taking the advice of Cooper Kupp for two seasons, Nacua has turned to Davante Adams to learn a new side to his game. With a new approach, especially on releases and using leverage, Nacua has played on a new level this season.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Nacua spoke on Adams' releases last week.

“I see him watching tape in all of our meetings," stated Nacua. "He has his process and I think it's been cool to be in the conversations with him when we are in the unit meetings and the things that he's noticing. Then, watching the clips on my own and seeing how the defenses are trying to play us and being able to watch him and be in some of the conversations and how he's watching the tape through his thought process has been fun.”

Nacua and Adams have been building a relationship with one another, with both men working together to give each other the edge on the competition.

“It's funny," stated Nacua. "As a receiver, I feel like it's something I mentioned, I like the game of basketball. I think about who you like to play and the thought process of, how do you move like that? It's been fun to have those conversations. His confidence in his basketball game is just as high as his confidence in his football game."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"It's been fun to have those conversations and see him move. I think it's just some of the normal conversations we have like learning about his family. Him being a part of my life and just spending the time that we've had since the moment he's got here has built up and the time in the locker room and especially in the cafeteria.”

