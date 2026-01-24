Sean McVay Learns New Lessons From Young Rams Roster

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In the blink of an eye, the Los Angeles Rams went from being a team with championship ambitions entering the postseason to a squad with a potential date with destiny. It has been a year of success and growth for the young roster of the Rams but as they learned how to overcome the hurdles of the past, it was their head coach who learned how to overcome his personal roadblocks to reach his third NFC Championship Game.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is a man who sits at the precipice of a third Super Bowl appearance. Having turned 40 on Saturday, here's the lessons that the Rams' head man learned from his guys this season.

The Lessons Instilled By the Team

McVay was asked on Friday about what he's learned about himself this season after being around such a group of focused players.

“That's a great question," stated McVay. "I've learned that I'm at my best when you're around people that you love enough to not want to let them down. I think that when you're around people that make you want to take action, even if you have your fears or your insecurities, the love is what outweighs that. I've learned that when you're around people that inspire you, you become the company you keep. This group of players, this group of coaches, and we've had some really special groups, but top to bottom, it's hard to top how I feel about this team and the experience."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I was just talking the other day with some of our coaches about how I can't believe how fast this season has gone by. It’s not because it's been easy. It's been hard. There have been challenging moments, but when you're totally present, you're enjoying that, I think that's when you're at your best and you're creating meaningful relationships and memories. What I've learned from this team is that we're at our best when we're working the right way."

"We have genuine enjoyment for each other for the success and for the challenging moments. We have the mental toughness and the mindset to be our best, regardless of the circumstances. That's not exclusive to football, that's just in life. Being consistent and doing that for the people that you love and care about, that's what I would say I've learned.”

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning forty-two yard field goal against the Chicago Bears during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

McVay hopes to keep the good times rolling when his team travels to the Pacific Northwest for a spot in the Super Bowl.

