One Single Word Drives the Rams to New Heights

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are a team built on accountability and it starts at the top. Here's how that one word has driven the Rams back to the NFC Championship game.

McVay Gives His Reasons

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media where he was asked why it was important to take accountability for his own mistakes.

“I think you have to be honest," stated McVay. "If we expect accountability from our players then we have to be accountable as coaches. I always want our players to know we're in it with them. Even though it's a little bit different because physically we're not able to participate, there still is decision making, clarity, and overall things that we can do to try to help ultimately set up successful outcomes."

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"We weren't able to get into a rhythm for a variety of reasons. I thought there were some instances where I could help. The one third-and-one in the first possession that we had in the overtime period, that play is the one that really stands out to me and that chapped my ass. Then there were some other ones where you go back and you look at it and you say, ‘I could have been better,’ but I also think we could have been better collectively."

"I think the most important thing, to answer your question, is we want to make sure that we're modeling and we're doing the things that we ask of our guys. We always talk about we're all connected and we're all in it together. When those things do come up, I think it's important to be honest. That's how I've always been. I do think that one play was the one that stood out. There are some other ones that you could do better, but I'm always going to try to see where I can improve to be better for our guys. As soon as that stops, then I'm not going to be doing this anymore.”

The Secret to Success

While McVay is correct, and he's built a tremendous culture on self-accountability and forward movement, it's acutally McVay's constant actions that drives the franchise.

McVay will always take accountability for his own mistakes because it's what a good head coach should do. He also falls on the sword for about everything else. McVay sits in a privileged position where he can virtually do no wrong on the football field, which would lead to his immediate firing.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

By constantly covering all mistakes, he gives his players the freedom to make up their mistakes and it is in that mindset that the Rams are able to either go from having zero offensive production to leading a game-winning drive and/ or go from giving up yards defensively to making critical stops in the red zone.

McVay lets his guys be who they are by being accountable for everything. When a coach says to a player that they can be themselves and he'll take the heat for errors, that player would do anything and everything for the coach and the cause.

