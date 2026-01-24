Matthew Stafford Gives Insightful Take on Playing Against Ernest Jones

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to see some familiar faces in Seattle this week as linebacker Ernest Jones looks to get revenge on the team that refused to extend him, trading him away on the final year of his rookie deal.

Earlier this week, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke on Jones and why Jones will play a massive factor is deciding the outcome of the game.

Stafford on Jones

Stafford was asked during his second presser of the week about what it will be like to go up against Jones, this time in the first NFC Championship Game either man has played in since they won the 2021 edition together.

“He's an unbelievable player," stated Stafford. "He’s great leader and great human being. I really enjoyed my time [with him]. Obviously, I have a ton of fond memories of playing and going to battle with him. He's been the heart and soul of that defense when you watch them with the way he communicates and the way he runs."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"He's had a great year turning the ball over this year, both finding ways to intercept it and also punching the ball out or getting on it when it's on the ground. He's a great player. It’s a huge challenge when we go up and play against him, but he’s a really great human being too.”

Stafford was also asked if playing against a player like Jones has an increased difficulty to it because of the familiarity between the two.

“Yeah, I think so, but I think when you get out there everybody's just trying to do their job as best they can. I know that's all I'm trying to do," stated Stafford. "I know him well enough to know that's all he's trying to do. He's trying to go out there and lead his group. I'm trying to go out there and lead my group. We're two pieces in 22 moving parts. I obviously have a ton of respect for him and the way he plays the game and the way he leads his team. That's part of it, but once the balls snapped we go play.”

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While the national media is focusing on the chess match between the offense-minded Sean McVay and the defensive-minded Mike Macdonald, this game very much could come down to Stafford and Jones. Stafford, the commander of the offense. Jones, the commander of the defense. What calls they make, the adjustments they employ, and their personal execution of the plan, along with the overall performance of their units will be one of the more entertaining parts of Sunday's contest.

