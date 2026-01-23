Rams' Chris Shula Details Defensive Approach for NFC Championship Game

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for the NFC Championship Game on Thursday, putting in their heaviest work day of the week before the team travels to Seattle for a trip to the Super Bowl.

The game is being viewed by many as the dawn of a new rivalry due to the various ties between the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. Already divisional rivals, the flames between the two sides have been stoked from two incredible contests this season, Ernest Jones and Cooper Kupp's feelings on their departure from Los Angeles, both teams possessing head coaches who are masters on their sides of the ball, and two rosters built to win.

On top of that, Rams Puka Nacua and Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba are in the midst of a battle for Offensive Player of the Year. Nacua led the league in receptions, Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards, and Davante Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns.

To talk about the upcoming contest, Sean McVay , Mike LaFleur , Chris Shula, Puka Nacua, and Jared Verse took to the podium on Thursday, answering various questions from the media.

Shula Reflects on the Regular Season Matchups

During his presser, Shula was asked if anything surprised him from the Rams' two games with the Seahawks.

“I don’t know," stated Shula. "We thought they were a really good offense going into that first game and that's what we saw. They're really balanced and they're tough. They have really good tempo. They can run it. [Seahawks Quarterback] Sam's [Darnold] obviously playing at a high level. They have an elite receiver in the NFL and a great running game. It's just a tough, physical matchup and we have to be on our A-game.”

Shula Details His Process

Shula spoke about his personal development and what he's learned since becoming the Rams' defensive coordinator in 2024, shedding some light on his approach towards Sunday.

“You're always evolving your process to whatever you think is the best way to get ready for a game," stated Shula. "That might change week-to-week, might expand or grow week-to-week or some weeks you might stay consistent. I think that's what I've tried to do. I've tried to emulate some of the guys that I’ve worked under processes and then molded into my own. I think every week I learn something new and add to it and you're being more efficient on how to study the offense, how to attack the opposing offense and how to put your guys in the best positions.”

