Rams Super Bowl Chances Examined
The Los Angeles Rams were recently named to Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr's list of teams that can with Super Bowl LX. The Rams, joined by 11 other franchises, make up organizations that prioritized chasing a championship over long term investment this offseason.
"This team was about four plays away from the Super Bowl in a cross-country road game against the eventual champions," wrote Orr. "So, of course, we cannot discount them as a possible Super Bowl contender when considering how much better the Rams got this offseason. Davante Adams joins Puka Nacua in an offense that will play well off a defense that should evolve from spunky to elite in year two of DC Chris Shula’s system. I imagine the Rams will have a little bit more functionality. Whereas Cooper Kupp was getting open thanks to a lot of ancillary legwork, Adams will probably just be open, or provide a different and more immediate target option for Matthew Stafford."
Orr is right on the money. During OTAs, regardless of coverage, Stafford continually threw the ball at Adams to jaw-dropping success anytime he sense an oppertunity.
"Well, the main thing is, based off a coverage we had today, he doesn't care what that coverage says," stated Adams at OTAs. "If they're not playing that coverage right, you might still get the ball. So everybody at all times has got to make sure... it's never just for the love of the game. I'm sure everybody's heard of those routes where you’re kind of designed to clear out or maybe, based on a certain coverage, you'll be eliminated."
"That isn’t how he rolls. You've got to be a dog to do that. You’ve got to have a lot of confidence in your arm, in who's across from you, who you're throwing the ball to, all of that. I actually got the ball today on one I wasn't expecting to—thank God I was ready for it—but I wasn't thinking, based on the coverage, that I would get it. But it came to me and actually led to a catch-and-run opportunity. So if you've got a guy like that who's going to make you defend it the proper way and not just allow you to display a coverage and let that dictate where the ball goes, you're in trouble."
"Also buoying this decision is what I’ve heard about the vibe in L.A. right now," continued Orr. "Listening to people who have left the premises for other opportunities is like talking to someone who has just emerged from a retreat. Sean McVay is in his era right now, and when there’s a coach helming the project that has so much potential schematically but also so much to give interpersonally, the ceiling is high."
Orr is correct once again. The vibes throughout OTAs and minicamp have been excellent with everyone smiling, enjoying themselves, and having a great time getting paid to do what they love.
Adams stated he's having the most fun playing football he's had in years, equating his current experience on playing ball in high school and college.
"This game is supposed to be a kid's game and us just having a good time, a fun time out there together," stated Adams. "For it to kind of feel like Pop Warner, high school, college ball all over again, that’s exactly what this team feels like in the best way possible. It feels like a college-type of camaraderie. I don't think I've seen a linebacker and a punter talking as much as I have since I've been here, or the kicker and quarterbacks, or whoever it is. There's just so much crossover.
Despite the comradery, the Rams remain focused on avenging their playoff loss to the Eagles with the most Super Bowl ready team Sean McVay has had since 2021, the year he and the organization won it all.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE