The Los Angeles Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL, despite having to travel on the road for the entirety of the playoffs. One of the reasons why they've been so successful in 2025 is due to their quarterback/head coach combo.

Sean McVay is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the NFL, and he continues to churn out head coaches for other franchises. Matthew Stafford knows how to execute his schemes perfectly, as well as adapt on the fly and lead the offense himself. Stafford is one of the leading candidates for the MVP award, and I believe he should be the one to win it.

PFF MVP

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dalton Wasserman writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down why Stafford is the MVP. His numbers put him in the same territory as other players who have won the awards in previous years, and he leads the NFL in passing touchdowns and big-time throws.

"Stafford led the NFL in PFF passing grade on 10-plus-yard throws (99.0) this season, and that mark ranks as the third-best PFF has ever recorded on such throws in a single season. Only Tom Brady in 2016 (99.9) and Aaron Rodgers in 2020 (99.4) have finished higher in the PFF era", said Wasserman.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What makes Stafford such an asset to the Rams is that he excels at whatever they need him to. If he needs to bomb the ball downfield, he'll do so with pinpoint accuracy. When the game needs a field manager who needs to pick up crucial first downs to ice the game, Stafford can identify which players will get open and make that pass before the play fully develops.

He isn't without his flaws and is prone to throwing an occasional interception or two, but there hasn't been a quarterback operating on the same level as him this season. He gives them such an explosive offense due to how he's able to manipulate defenders with his eyes, and he's automatic in the red zone.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Stafford's biggest competitor for the award is New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye , whose biggest supporters will say he's the most valuable player because of the lack of weapons around him. My counter-argument to that point is that Stafford is doing exactly what he needs to, given the weapons at his disposal.

The Rams gave Stafford a Super Bowl-winning roster, and he led them to 12 wins. It takes a special player to go out there and ball out at this age and be the team's leading hope on a championship run. He's having a special season that cannot be replicated, and that's why he deserves the award.

