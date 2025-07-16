The NFL Believes Rams' Nacua and Adams Aren't Premier Receivers
There are times when this job will make someone sound like a Rams homer because it is inconceivable that both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams were left off a list created by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler of the top ten wide receivers in football.
In a ranking based on the opinions of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, they have reached the conclusion that Nacua and Adams are worth honorable mentions.
"Legitimate strength and hands and RAC ability, plays big in critical moments -- probably doesn't have the high-end ability as some of the others on the list," wrote an AFC Executive on Nacua.
I hate that an executive is able to give this type of quote and then never have to answer for it because what high-end ability is being referred to, but more importantly, which one does Nacua not have?
Nacua is the greatest rookie wide receiver in NFL history. That's a statistical fact. Nacua matched the game averages in receptions and receiving yards of triple crown winner and number one receiver on said list Ja'Marr Chase this past season.
In three playoff games, Nacua has 30 catches for 332 yards.
Garrett Wilson, who's ranked tenth, has 773 more receiving yards than Nacua in their careers. Wilson has played in 23 more games. So can we get serious?
Let's add in Davante Adams.
"When you watch him up close, he's still exactly what the classic 'X' receiver should look like," an NFL coordinator.
So no mention of five straight 1,000 yard seasons?
No mention of Nacua and Adams outplaying Nico Collins, who's ranked eighth, last season?
I'm a big fan of Mike Evans and believe he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Evans is at the very least the same tier as Nacua and Adams. Evans is ranked ninth.
Let's get real. The Rams have had a biased held against them for some time. Why? Who knows. If the NFL wants to exclude Adams for being subjected to two of the worst teams in football last season, go for it.
It's not right but whatever.
However, Nacua, who is at the same level in play and production as Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, the number one and two listed pass catchers is unranked because of phony evaluations?
"His ability to play fast through the catch is rare, so even though he might not have the top-end speed, he's playing fast and efficiently all the time," stated and NFL coordinator on Nacua.
So is speed the reason?
Tyreek Hill, who is ranked third, played in six more games than Nacua and has worse numbers. Tua Tagovailoa played in 11 of those games, the same about of games Nacua played in so quarterback play isn't a factor.
The main members inside the NFL, it appears, believes Adams is washed and Nacua is a slightly above average player.
I don't know. Perhaps this is why I'm not an executive, but I prefer players who win. It seems traits get valued more.
