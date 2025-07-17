Puka Nacua Speaks Candidly About Relationship With Davante Adams
Recently, Puka Nacua went on an episode of The Insiders where he detailed what it has been like working with Davante Adams and the 2025 Los Angeles Rams roster.
"It's definitely gonna be different," Nacua stated on NFL Network. "Davante, as soon as he stepped into the facility, has been fantastic. The ability to learn from another all-time great has been—I feel like I'm stealing—I'm like a kid in the candy store. I've had Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and now Davante Adams. My life is pretty good, I can't complain too much. It's gonna be fun."
This reflects many of the same statements Nacua made during OTAs. Nacua went into the lessons Adams has taught him as he adjusts to a world where not only is Cooper Kupp not the elder statesman, but as he enters year three, he's the second-longest tenured receiver on the Rams, trailing only Tutu Atwell.
"Route running," Nacua said. "His ability to change pace while he's moving on the football field, the ability to win against negative leverage, his suddenness at the line of scrimmage, it's fantastic to see. And to be able to see it in person and be lining up right next to him, it makes sure you have all the gas turned on when you're going out there with No. 17."
With Nacua having been exposed to the McVay system for years, like Adams already has, he's taking the reins as a leader on the team. When asked if his role had changed, Nacua stated that it hasn't on the field, but there has been an adjustment in the meeting room.
“No, I don't think so," stated Nacua during OTAs. "I think when speaking with coach, it's to be who I am. I love the physicality of the game of football and I love being around these guys. They make it so fun and to have new faces. And it's weird, they're asking me questions and I'm like, ‘Wait, Coach Yarbs, do you want me to answer this for real?’ I'm like, ‘I feel like I have still have some of these similar questions,’ but it's been good because it's a teaching moment for me as well to solidify some of those things that we talk over and things that we've run in years past to where we are now are not exactly the same. So it's been a great moment for me to learn and confirm some of that stuff as well.”
Nacua and Adams continue on their campaign to win their first championship.
