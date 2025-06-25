Scott Frost Credits Rams with Reigniting Passion for Football
Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have created an environment, a home where coaches can come in and rebuild their careers from the fired ruins they left. In the same way Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide rebuilt the careers for Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin, and others, McVay's work with Mike LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, and now Scott Frost speaks for itself.
Frost, once Lincoln, Nebraska's most beloved son, was unceremoniously fired as head coach of the Cornhuskers, somehow finding his way to Los Angeles where in a recent piece by Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer, Frost details what happened with the Rams that led to his return to UCF, the place he built his legacy at.
Frost, a former NFL special-teams player, visited with the Rams during the 2024 offseason in what was supposed to be a simple visit. That visit turned into a job opportunity from McVay.
“I think the biggest thing is it kind of reignited my passion. You can get beat down in this business and when you’re in a bad situation, I wasn’t even 100% sure I wanted to [coach] again,” Frost says. “That got my passion for it back. Those guys gave me an opportunity and that really got me excited about being back involved in the game again. I’m grateful to Sean and the people [with the Rams] for giving me a chance.”
McVay, understanding what Frost was feeling, dealing with his own questions about if he wanted to continue coaching before speaking with college football legend Chris Petersen, knew just what Frost needed to find himself again.
Frost worked as an analyst with the Rams, finding joy in football, making him think that the NFL was going to be where his perminent home would reside.
That was until UCF, the place he was the head coach at from 2016-2017, going 13-0 with a win in the Peach Bowl over Auburn during the 2017 season, offered him his old job back.
“I had no interest in coming back to college. I was going to stay in the NFL. Then my agent called me and gave me a heads up that this might happen,” Frost says. “This is probably the only college job I would have taken because we were happy here. We love Orlando, like being in Florida, the growth potential of UCF. And rather than chasing jobs around the country, [my wife and I] could raise our kids here.”
“UCF kind of feels like a small college town, but there’s downtown 20 minutes away and [Disney World] is 15 minutes past that. There’s enough to do here that I come and do my job and then I leave campus and I feel just like a normal person,” Frost says. “First time I was here, my wife, Ashley, and I would go two miles off campus and have dinner and nobody would bother us. For health, for me, for raising my kids, it’s just a lot better environment.”
With Frost finding himself again, it's just another testament to the work Sean McVay and the Rams perform on a daily basis, prioritizing people over the product.
Perhaps that's why the product has produced seven winning seasons in eight years.
