Rams Assistant Aubrey Pleasant Shares Thoughts on NFL Accelerator Program
The NFL has put its Accelerator program on hold indefinitely as the league looks to reexamine a program designed to improve diversity hiring practices for head coaching and front office positions.
Recently, in a report by Sports Illustated's Gilberto Manzano, Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant shared his thoughts on the program.
“We don’t meet any of our colleagues until before the game,” says Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant, an Accelerator alum. “It’s either the combine, the Senior Bowl or pro days. If you don’t go to any of those things, you don’t see any of your colleagues, so it’s hard to get to know your other colleagues in the NFL, especially if they’re minorities that are progressing or people that think are doing well.
“The thing that was really cool for me was being able to go there and meet several coaches that I have heard about and getting a chance to actually sit down and be able to talk to them. That was something that really jumped out to me.”
Last week, Sean McVay was asked about his thoughts regarding the accelerator program.
“I think the intentions are all about, how do you really… What is the intent? To provide opportunities and educated experiences to be able to help and better prepare people for upward mobility," stated McVay.
"I think the intent is all in the right place and you've seen really good progress in that regard. I think it's really just about, alright, hey, how do we make sure that you're setting up situations and circumstances where people are around others that are willing to be able to share their experiences, are able to ask the questions where there's that safety and equity built up and that willingness to be able to share?"
"We're in such a competitive environment, but I think those things are really cool opportunities to be able to make connections, to be able to learn from people that have maybe gone through some of the experiences that you want to be able to get a chance to be able to go through. I think there's been a lot of guys that have been a part of that program here that have really used it for the benefits of making authentic connections, learning based on maybe some of the things that you haven't necessarily been exposed to and then when they get their opportunity, they're ready to go shine. I think it's a really cool thing and I know when they bring it back, it'll be better than ever.”
The Los Angeles Rams as members of the NFL, participate in various programs designed to provide various access to individuals who wish to pursue coaching, opening avenues that were once closed or unavailable.
The Rams currently have four coaching fellows participating in the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship.
Former Rams executive Ran Carthon was hired as Titans general manager, a position he served in for two seasons, as a result of the program.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the Rams' staff.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE