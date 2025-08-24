Sean McVay's QB/HC Tree Continues to Expand
The Los Angeles Rams and their offensive philosophy continue to infect the league, leading to a circle of coaches that recycle players amongst each other, since those players understand the system and the expectations of the franchise.
As a journalist on the Rams beat, one of the things that is made clear for everyone inside the facility is that the Rams are a professional team that prioritizes a drama-free work environment. That means talent does not trump attitude in their eyes, so those on the McVay coaching tree, who set up their own culture with other franchises, need players who understand that.
Thus, it should come as no surprise that on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings, led by head coach and former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, have signed former Rams backup quarterback Carson Wentz.
"The Minnesota Vikings have shaken up their depth behind starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, signing Carson Wentz and trading backup Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday," wrote ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "In exchange for Howell, the Vikings received a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Eagles. Philadelphia received a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Vikings along with Howell."
"The additional pick gives the Vikings more resources to pursue a veteran receiver to fill another hole in their depth chart. They have inquired about Carolina Panthers veteran Adam Thielen, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, but the Panthers have been reluctant to part ways with him."
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games of the season. Despite the Panthers drafting Tet McMillan, a wide receiver out of Arizona that the Rams attempted to trade up for, they have yet to indicate they'd even be willing to engage in discussions to deal away Thielen.
Wentz, who spent the 2024 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, was signed by the Rams in the middle of the 2023 season, starting one game for the franchise, helping Puka Nacua break two rookie records in the 2023 regular season finale.
Wentz spent one year in Los Angeles
The Rams decided not to bring Wentz back and instead signed Jimmy Garoppolo during the 2024 offseason.
Wentz is set to back up rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but if he does see playing time, this is the same offense that revitalized Sam Darnold's career last season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE