COLUMN: 2025 is Where Sean McVay Defines Rams Legacy
While less than 50 men have ever won the Super Bowl as an NFL head coach, the list of men who have won multiple rings in that capacity is ten. McVay is one of the few active head coaches who are eligible to join the multi-ring club and with a roster ready to compete, here's why McVay can define his legacy this season.
McVay's resume is unreal
In the past eight seasons, Sean McVay has had seven winning seasons, six playoff appearances, four NFC West titles, two NFC titles, and a Super Bowl ring. Keep in mind that the team he took over had yet to make the playoffs in over ten seasons.
Many of his assistants have gone on to become head coaches and coordinators elsewhere and his success ushered in a new era where NFL teams searched for their own Sean McVay. That would lead to several hires, including Matt LaFleur and Kliff Kingsbury, just to name a few.
However, as McVay enters year nine, he sits at the precipice of a new era. For the first time, McVay has a team that's all him. Built in his vision. No help from years past like Aaron Donald, no Cooper Kupp, no stars in the secondary. This team is all McVay, and if he wins with this squad, we could be talking dynasty.
Now, the problem with that is the team has yet to win the Lombardi, and it would be hard for a dynasty to survive with Matthew Stafford set to retire in the coming years. However, the way the team has lined up their contracts would allow McVay to maintain his defense, while bringing in a young quarterback to balance the books. The main point is that the defense is here and when McVay has a defense, he wins.
In 2018, the Rams added several pieces along their defensive line as Aaron Donald had his most dominant season ever. The Rams went to the Super Bowl.
In 2021, the Rams re-signed Leonard Floyd and then added Von Miller. Donald would call game in Super Bowl LVI.
In 2025, the Rams invested in Poona Ford as the rest of the defensive line looks to attack. This is the best defense McVay has ever had and in years past, when he has a defense, he wins.
This is where McVay defines his legacy. The Rams are one of the favorites for the division and the opening is there. Detroit is trying to find life after their coordinators took better jobs, San Francisco is perpetually injured, Dallas is rubbish, and Philadelphia and Washington might find ways to knock each other around.
This is the seam McVay has been looking for. He has the defense to win, the offense to score, and the swagger of 2021. This is where he defines his legacy. How? Because this is a team he built.
Mike Tomlin is going after his second ring, but he won his first with Bill Cowher's roster and staff. John Harbaugh won with many pieces acquired and trained up by Brian Billick.
Even for McVay. Aaron Donald and Rob Havenstein were already apart of the team. While Havenstein is still there, to win a Super Bowl with a defense you created and a coordinator you cultivated. That's elite status.
So does McVay seal his legacy in 2025? Let's see.
