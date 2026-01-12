Full List of Rams Whose Contracts Expire After The Season
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to face the Chicago Bears in the divisional round but for the Rams' front office, they have to look towards the future and thus, these will be the players that the Rams have to decide on this offseason.
Offense
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo
- WR Tutu Atwell
- WR Xavier Smith (ERFA)
- TE Tyler Higbee
- RT David Quessenberry
- RT Rob Havenstein
- LT D.J. Humphries
- G Justin Dedich (ERFA)
The Analysis
When it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo, I fully expect him back. From what I observed over the course of the season, Garoppolo loves his life as a member of the Rams. He's a well-liked and respected individual in the building, he contributes to the team's preparations, he gets paid millions of dollars, and if called upon to play, Garoppolo has the experience to take the keys, and it's Sean McVay calling the offense.
The Rams also love Garoppolo. Without hesitation, Garoppolo guided the Rams through their training camp flawlessly, setting the offense up for Matthew Stafford to take control, stepping back without issue. The only way I see him leaving is if a Rams' assistant takes him to another franchise.
Xavier Smith and Justin Dedich are restricted free agents and I have zero reason to believe both men won't be back. They are continuous contributors and the Rams love them.
Tyler Higbee is a massive question because if this was several weeks ago, I would say his time with the Rams is coming to a close but he's still a great player, the glue guy for the team and if he's cool with a reduced role, a role that isn't that reduced due to the Rams' use of 13 personnel, there's an easy path for Higbee to play for Los Angeles in 2026.
I don't see anyone else returning. The backups on the offensive line outside of Dedich were not to par this year, it appears age and the wear and tear of football have caught up to Rob Havenstein, and for Tutu Atwell, it would be shocking to see him return.
To be fair, I said that last season, and then the Rams paid him $10 million to once again never use him.
Defense
- S Kam Curl
- DB Cobie Durant
- DB Ahkello Witherspoon
- DB Roger McCreary
- ED Keir Thomas (RFA)
The Analysis
Out of this list, maybe one or two players return, depending on how much money they want. For Cobie Durant, I think his return comes down to money. If he wants top dollar, I think the Rams let him walk but if there's a way to satisfy his wants financially, while maintaining the cap space needed, Durant should be back.
Kam Curl is a 50/50 in my opinion, but I see his return coming down to years on the deal instead of straight-up cash. However, there is a path for both sides, as long as there is a unified vision for the contract and his role in 2026.
Ahkello Witherspoon has been hurt all season and hasn't been the same. I think that Witherspoon will not be re-signed but if he isn't signed somewhere else, he may come back to Los Angeles via the practice squad as he did in 2023 and 2024, giving him time to get healthy, because when he was at his best, the difference was clear.
Roger McCreary will be hard to keep but if he believes in the vision for him by the Rams, he may sign a prove-it deal. The problem is that there isn't a clear path to get him consistent defensive snaps in 2026, outside of someone getting hurt.
Keir Thomas, who spent all season on injured reserve, should return due to his restricted status.
