Rams News: Sean McVay Responds To Matthew Stafford's Rumored Contract Issues
Will Matthew Stafford stay a Ram well into his football dotage?
Per Matt Gordon of NFL.com, Stafford is looking for further longer-term security beyond the 2024 season, when he'll earn $31 million in guaranteed funds. He inked a four-year, $160 million contract extension with Los Angeles one month removed from the Rams' Super Bowl victory in 2022. The deal does take him through the 2026 season, but the 36-year-old's money isn't guaranteed in 2025 or 2026.
At a recent presser, head coach Sean McVay addressed his lead signal caller's apparent unhappiness to a scrum of attendant reporters, according to John Breech of CBS Sports.
"I've had good dialogue with Matthew," McVay commented. "We'll keep those things in house, but he's been working with our guys and we'll keep those things in house."
"We're going to take it a day at a time. We'll see," McVay added of the contract situation. "So we're going to try to figure it out. There's nothing that's more important than making sure that he feels appreciated and he knows how much we love him and want him to lead the way. I think that commitment that I think he wants to have can be reciprocated and we want to work towards figuring that out."
Stafford has had some health issues as the years have worn on in LA. In 2022, he was absent for a total of eight contests, and the Rams subsequently missed the postseason entirely. Last year, with a healthy Stafford, Los Angeles returned to the postseason, riding a 10-7 record to a wild card game.
