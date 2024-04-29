Rams News: Watch Later-Round Draft Pick's First Message to LA Fans
The Los Angeles Rams put together a very strong draft class this year, including some potential steals in the late rounds. One of those is wide receiver Jordan Whittington out of the University of Texas, who projects to be a depth piece for this team in their wide receiver room right now.
Whittington fell a little in the draft but the Rams made quick work to grab him before it was too late. He was a five-year player with the Longhorns, growing with the program over the years.
While Whittington likely won't become a star wide-out, he can provide some value to this offensive attack. Last season with Texas, he posted 42 catches for 505 yards and one score. If anything, he gives quarterback Matthew Stafford another receiver to throw the ball to and if he works on his game, he will see more playing time.
The newest member of the Rams had a message to the fans of the team, saying that he was ready to get to work. You can see it below.
Los Angeles still has Cooper Kupp and Puka Nucua on the roster so the bulk of the passing game will go through them. But Stafford has been known to involve others throughout games so all Whittington needs is a chance to show what he can do. The Rams believe in his ability and his experience in college should help him as he translates over to the NFL.
