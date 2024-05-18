Rams News: Los Angeles Faces Fairly Tough 2024 Strength of Schedule
The Los Angeles Rams have a bit of an uphill battle this season, at least if John Breech of CBS Sports is to be believed.
Breech has just unveiled a new strength of schedule rankings, predicated on the combined win percentages and the overall records of the opposing teams each NFL squad is scheduled to face. On that list, the Rams are tied with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets for the 12th-toughest slate of games. Opposing teams all posted 146-143 records and .505 combined win percentages for all three teams.
Los Angeles is hoping to rebound from a 10-7 season in 2023, and will be without 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who just retired, for the first time in the decade. The Rams are hoping the addition of 10 talented young prospects brought along via the 2024 NFL draft, headlined by ex-Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (the team's No. 19 pick), could help cushion the blow of his absence.
The Cleveland Browns have the most intimidating schedule, with a 158-131 combined record, and a .547 combined win percentage.
