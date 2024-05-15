Rams News: Demarcus Robinson Speaks on Decision to Return to LA
With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua now firmly installed as the Los Angeles Rams' top two wideouts, only the club's third wide receiver slot remains a bit open-ended, writes Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
L.A. re-signed veteran Demarcus Robinson, who became the club's WR3 when he signed on as a free agent initially in 2023, on a one-season contract. Former second round Rams pick Tutu Atwell and 2024 rookie Jordan Whittington and 2020 fifth round pick Tyler Johnson could all give him a run for his money. Atwell had an intriguing 2023, notching 57 catches for 781 yards and four touchdowns.
After arriving during Organized Team Activities in 2023, Robinson struggled to understand Sean McVay's offense initially, but noted that he was "starting to get to know the offense pretty well towards the end of the season."
Because of his developing relationship with L.A.'s coaching staff, Robinson felt inspired to stick around rather than explore other teams in free agency.
"So I feel like ... early in the season, I could come up and [have] a bigger role," Robinson opined. Whether or not that will come to pass is anyone's guess.
