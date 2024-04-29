Rams News: Sean McVay, Les Snead Break Down "Good Vibe" Of Draft Class
The Los Angeles Rams put together a very solid draft class over the weekend. Led by general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, the Rams have put themselves into a great place heading into 2024. Now, they need to put everything together out on the field.
Los Angeles made their first selection in the first round since 2016, taking Florida State defensive end Jared Verse. He was the was main player at the top taken but the entire draft class has loads of talent everywhere.
McVay explained some reason why each player was taken, saying that it was a "good vibe" with how the team runs their business.
"It's all projections but there was a resume and body of work that all 10 of these players had, that there was a consensus, there was a consistent, really unanimous good vibes and feel from this group, our coaching staff."
Culture in sports can often be overlooked but it's one of the more important pieces to a team. Without it, teams don't typically win and the Rams wanted to bring in plenty of players who fit into how they do things.
The entire organization feels that they did that as a collective and now their winnow window is much more open than it originally was.
