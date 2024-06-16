Ravens Father-Son Duo Celebrate Holiday In Style
For former Baltimore Ravens receiver Qadry Ismail, Father's Day is a particularly special occasion this year.
That's because his son Qadir Ismail, an undrafted free agent out of Samford, just completed his first mandatory minicamp with the Ravens. As one would expect, Qadry seeing his son wear the same jersey he did long ago is a special feeling, but also comes with a bit of anxiousness.
"When it's your son you're like, 'Oh my God!' There are all these thoughts going through your mind," Qadry said, per Ravens.com editorial director Ryan Mink. "As a parent, you know there are going to be challenges, but you just want the best for them."
Even as the son of a two-time 1,000-yard receiver, Qadir had a quiet college career as he caught just 16 passes for 156 yards in his two seasons at Samford. Those stats alone weren't going to get him an NFL opportunity, so he worked with his father to put together a plan. Qadir excelled at two separate Pro Days, one at Samford and another at Towson, and with some good connections from his father, earned an invite to Baltimore's rookie minicamp in early May, which eventually led to a contract.
Other teams had interest in Qadir as an undrafted free agent, but considering the family history, the Ravens were the undisputed top choice.
"I know what the Ravens are about. I know they're straight shooters," Qadry said. "I know the process. I didn't want him to be some nameless, faceless dude. I want him to have a legit opportunity."
Even with how much they have in common, Qadir isn't a carbon copy of his father. While Qadry was a vertical threat at 6-0 and under 200 pounds, Qadir is an imposing physical receiver at 6-6 and 215 pounds. In fact, the latter even worked with the tight ends at points during minicamp this week.
"It's exploring options. Everything nowadays, you put them in groups, you call them tight ends and wide receivers, but a lot of times, they do the same jobs. Having him over there working on some of those techniques was what we were doing," coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. "He'll probably be kind of an inside receiver type of a guy; not to say that he couldn't go outside and go get fades and things like that, he's so big. I would say he's really looked good. He's had a nice camp.
"[He] signed as a tryout player. Obviously, he's got a family pedigree – it's incredible – but he's doing it all on his own, and he made a couple of catches today. He looked good out there."
It remains to be seen if Qadir will make the 53- man roster later this summer, but no matter what happens, his dad will be there every step of the way.
"I'm betting on Qadir in my full-blown belief because of what I've seen him do," Qadry said. "I'm more than proud of him."
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!