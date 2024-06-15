New Ravens DC Embracing Aggressive Approach
With the Baltimore Ravens recording a league-high 60 sacks last season, one may assume that they blitzed at a high rate to put more pressure on the quarterback.
However, this assumption would be incorrect. According to Pro Football Reference, the Ravens blitzed on just 21.9 percent of plays, the eighth-lowest rate in the league. Compare that to the Minnesota Vikings, who blitzed on a league-high 51.5 percent of plays last season yet finished with 17 fewer sacks than Baltimore.
It goes to show what a great job Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald did at generating pressure with four or fewer rushers. Now that Macdonald is off to coach the Seattle Seahawks, the Ravens promoted inside linebackers coach Zach Orr to replace him, the defense may look a bit different this season.
Orr, who previously played linebacker for the Ravens from 2014-2016, isn't looking to reinvent the wheel, but he will certainly put his own spin on his defense.
"He was an aggressive player, so I think that's what you're going to want to see him [be] as a [defensive] coordinator, is be aggressive," outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy told reporters Thursday. "But, he's also really smart – very, very smart. He knows defenses. He eats, breathes [and] sleeps football. That's what you want – playing for a coach like that, who has literally dedicated his – I believe it's 32 years now – just straight football."
Throughout mandatory minicamp this week, Orr dialed up an onslaught of blitzes with a variety of different looks. This new spin on the scheme is a welcome sight for the Ravens, on both sides of the ball.
"We're seeing a lot of exotic looks and a lot of pressures from [defensive coordinator] Zach [Orr] and his crew, and it's good for us too, because it's testing our rules, and it's testing the quarterback's ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage," quarterbacks coach Tee Martin told reporters Wednesday.
Baltimore lost a good deal of its sack production from last season, including edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who finished second on the team with 9.5 sacks. As a result, Orr's more aggresive approach may be what the Ravens need to keep the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
