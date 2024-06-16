Ravens' Lamar Jackson Earns Elite Madden Rating
It's that time of year once again when ratings for the latest entry of the long-running Madden NFL video game series make the rounds, and this year, Baltimore Ravens fans will be very happy with what they see.
Unsurprisingly, two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is Baltimore's highest-rated player yet again. What is potentially surprising is just how high his rating is.
According to MaddenRatings.com, Jackson received a 98 overall rating in Madden NFL 25, his highest launch rating in the series so far. Yes, even higher than his 94 overall rating in Madden NFL 20 after winning his first MVP award and higher than his 91overall rating in Madden NFL 21, the game he graced the cover of.
This also makes him the second-highest-rated quarterback in the game, predictably trailing Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes at 99 overall. On the other hand, Jackson is rated substantially higher than other star quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (93 overall) and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills (92 overall). Other notable players he shares a rating with include Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, Trent Williams and Zack Martin.
Jackson, 27, is coming off possibly his best NFL season to date. The Ravens superstar completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns with just seven interceptions, all while adding an additional 821 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He guided the Ravens to a league-best 13-4 record, came within one game of making his first Super Bowl appearance and won his second MVP award.
Several other Ravens received very high ratings as well, including linebacker Roquan Smith (95 overall), tight end Mark Andrews (94 overall), running back Derrick Henry (94 overall) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (91 overall). All of those players except for Humphrey have been designated as superstar X-factor players, as has safety Kyle Hamilton (88 overall). Meanwhile, Humphrey, kicker Justin Tucker (89 overall) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (88 overall) are regular superstar players.
Madden NFL 25 launches on August 16 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!