Ravens TE Draws Praise From Coach, Teammates
Between perennial Pro Bowler Mark Andrews and rising star Isaiah Likely, the Baltimore Ravens have what could very well be the best tight end duo in the NFL today.
That duo has generated plenty of attention, but one player who has flown under the radar is the Ravens' third tight end, Charlie Kolar.
A 2022 fourth-round pick out of Iowa State, Kolar hasn't seen much action in his first two seasons with just 11 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown so far. However, the 25-year-old has turned some heads this offseason, potentially opening the door for him to play a larger role this fall.
"He's working hard. He's focused. The big thing about Charlie is [that] he just wants to do everything," Andrews told reporters on May 28. "He wants to be great at everything. And he loves blocking. He loves hitting people, and he loves being versatile. He can still catch the hell out of a ball. He can still run incredible routes. He's an all-around tight end. He's going to be big for us as well."
Kolar was already an imposing presence at 6-6 and 257 pounds, and he's only added more muscle mass this offseason. For a blocking tight end, that extra strength will make an enormous difference when games actually begin.
"Yeah, he looks good. Charlie has worked really hard," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. "He's put on a lot of muscle, lean muscle mass, and I know he's committed to all the aspects of being a good tight end. He wants to be a really good blocker; I know that's important to him, and he's preparing himself just for that."
On almost any other team, Kolar would probably be a No. 2 tight end or possibly even higher on the depth chart. However, the Ravens' luxury of having two great tight ends means that Kolar probably won't get the same chances he would elsewhere.
Even still, Kolar will have a role to play in the offense, whether it's as a blocker or someone who steps up in case of injury, so Ravens fans will want to keep his name in mind.
