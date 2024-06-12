Ravens Star Duo Starting to Click
For months, NFL fans have been eagerly waiting to see the Baltimore Ravens' new star duo of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry in action.
Jackson, fresh off his second MVP season, is widely considered to be one of the best rushing quarterbacks the league has ever seen, dazzling fans with his speed and agility. Now, the Ravens have given him a bruising running back in Henry, who has rushed for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns in eight seasons. Baltimore already had the league's best rushing offense last season, and adding Henry should make it that much more dangerous.
Of course, it's going to take some time for the two stars to gel, especially Henry as he joins a new team after spending eight years with the Tennessee Titans. As mandatory minicamp gets underway, it seems that the two have already built quite the rapport with each other.
"To your point, you can see the potential of it, but it's a fit drill right now, so there's really no stress being put on the defense or the offense, physicality-wise," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Tuesday. "But hopefully, the idea that [Henry] can attack from the A-gap all the way out and the offense can attack from the A-gap all the way out, and they have to defend him and Lamar the full width of the field – and the other guys full width of the field – that's just the width of the field, not the depth of the field, hopefully that stretches the defense out. That's kind of the big-picture concept of it. When he runs down there, it's going to meaningful."
For much of his tenure in Tennessee, Henry was the textbook definition of a workhorse. In fact, he's led the league in carries in four of the past five seasons, and the only one he didn't was when he missed half the year due to injury.
Now in Baltimore, Henry has a rushing quarterback in Jackson - as well as two other solid running backs in Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill, to help take the load off his shoulders.
"It definitely brings a different aspect, because [Jackson] is a dual-threat quarterback, and he's [as] dangerous with his legs just [as much] as he is with his arm. It's going to be fun and a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him, as well. But I'm just excited to get to work and put the work in out here and let it all come together, when it's that time."
