Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Undergoes Surgery
Kyle Hamilton is arguably the most important and versatile piece of the Baltimore Ravens' vaunted defense, so his health is paramount to the team's success.
So when Hamilton was seen watching practice for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, some fans were certainly concerned. After practice though, Ravens coach John Harbaugh assured that there's nothing to worry about in the long run.
"Kyle will be ready [for training camp]. Kyle had some loose bodies in his elbow that they went ahead and just plucked out, so it's a two-to-three-week deal," Harbaugh told reporters.
While Hamilton may be out for minicamp this week, he should be ready to go once training camp rolls around late next month.
The No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hamilton emerged as one of, if not the best safety in the entire league last season. The 23-year-old recorded 81 tackles, 18 passes defended, four interceptions, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble en route to a first-team All-Pro selection.
Together with Marcus Williams, Hamilton is part of the league's best safety duo, which is a tremendous asset for any team.
As Hamilton enters his third season, the Ravens hope that he will only continue his upward trajectory this fall.
