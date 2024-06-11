Ravens WR Misses Practice With Scary Medical Situation
Baltimore Ravens receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty hasn't been around the team much since signing in April, and he was even absent for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, Harty's absence comes due to a scary medical situation involving his family. After practice on Tuesday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Harty is away from the team due to his newborn daughter being in the hospital.
"Five-week-old daughter, they brought her back in the hospital this weekend and now the last couple days. So we felt like he couldn't relegate his family so we understood and excused him for that," Harbaugh told reporters.
During OTAs on May 30, Harbaugh told reporters that Harty had a "newborn baby situation" when asked about his absence that day. Hopefully everyone involved is OK and Harty's baby is able to come home soon.
Harty, 26, signed with the Ravens this offseason after spending last season with the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens likely signed him to prepare for the new kickoff rules coming into play this fall, and as a first-team All-Pro return man in 2019, Harty fits the bill perfectly. He could also contribute on offense when needed.
However, it goes without saying that Harty's family comes first, and the Ravens fanbase is fully behind him as he navigates this scary situation.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!