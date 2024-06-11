Ravens Gets Three More Years of Mike Tomlin
John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens is the NFL's second-longest-tenured coach as he enters his 17th season with the team, but it seems he won't jump to first on that list any time soon.
That's because Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who is entering his 18th season in the Steel City, signed a three-year extension on Monday that will keep him with the team through at least the 2027 season.
That news probably comes as a disappointment to any Ravens fans hoping to see Tomlin move on soon, but with him staying in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future, it's worth looking back on his clashes with Baltimore over the years.
Since Tomlin's arrival in 2007, the Steelers hold a 21-16 record against their arch rivals. That includes a 2-1 record in the playoffs, with perhaps the most notable matchup being a 23-14 Steelers win in the 2008 AFC Championship Game. Pittsburgh has also had a notable edge in the rivalry as of late, winning seven of eight matchups against Baltimore in the 2020s.
In terms of overall team success, both teams are pretty comparable in this time frame. They have both been relatively consistent playoff teams, have multiple appearances in the AFC Championship Game and have one Super Bowl each (Pittsburgh in 2008 and Baltimore in 2012). The Steelers have an extra Super Bowl appearance in 2010, but aside from that, it's remarkable how similar their results have been.
Even though they're bitter rivals on the field, it's abundantly clear that the Ravens have great admiration for Tomlin and his work with the Steelers.
"I have much respect, much love for coach Tomlin, for the Steelers organization, for the players,” Harbaugh said previously.
Tomlin has managed to put together an incredible streak of no losing seasons in Pittsburgh, and as long as he and Harbaugh are still around, games between the two AFC North foes will continue to be must-watch television.
