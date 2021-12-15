Could Rashod Bateman Be Ravens Go-To Receiver Down the Stretch?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rookie Rashod Bateman has been a clutch wide receiver for the Ravens.

He has been able to catch the ball in traffic and also move the sticks for first downs.

With Sammy Watkins dealing with a knee injury, Bateman is poised to get opportunities this week against the Green Bay Packers.

"Rashod has been practicing hard," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s been productive in practice. To see it show up in the game, on some of the nine-routes especially, the catch-and-run play [and] also on the two kind of back shoulder fades there, it was just great. It’s great to see. [He’s a] talented guy; I love it. I love every bit of it. I’m seeing more and more of that."

In a 24-22 loss to the Browns last week, Bateman had a career-high seven receptions and 103 receiving yards, including two grabs of at least 30 yards. It marked his first-career 100-yard performance and both of his 30-plus-yard receptions put the ball in the red zone led to touchdowns.

After getting just one target against the Steelers the prior week, Bateman played 48 snaps (65%) against Cleveland, which were his second-most this year.

On the season, Bateman is third on the team with 30 receptions for 404 yards. He's still looking for his first NFL touchdown after falling short by a yard against the Browns.

"I’m just continuing to get more comfortable as we play," Bateman said. "I’m just doing my job, continuing to make plays for the team. Hopefully, I can keep it up.”