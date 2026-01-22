Ravens Could Make Shocking Move This Offseason

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Baltimore Ravens might have a big decision on their hands this offseason that could completely change their defense.

In an ESPN 2026 NFL offseason publication, Ben Solak, an analyst, has forecasted that one of the ways the Ravens management might choose to make room for other players is by either trading or cutting their veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

It is a daring step that would mark the end of the time of one of their most experienced defensive leaders.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ timing is critical since this will be the last year of Humphrey's contract. After Lamar Jackson takes a huge chunk of $74.5 million of the salary cap in 2026, Ravens will be short of money. Baltimore may need to make tough decisions like this if they want the freedom to upgrade other parts of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌team.

Why Baltimore Might Pull the Trigger

Humphrey's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ performance numbers paint a grim picture. 2025 was probably one of Humphrey's worst seasons overall.

In 2025, he was the most targeted and one of the least effective deep coverage cornerbacks along the field, as per ESPN's report.

The cap situation is bad. After June 1, the Ravens would save $19.3 million by releasing Humphrey. The team can use that money for younger corners or other needs on defense.

Humphrey is only 29 years old and is likely to start getting worse if we look at the stats. Besides, the Ravens have an option of getting younger and cheaper.​

The Case Against a Humphrey Departure

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) looks on before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ remains risky to just let him walk away. Humphrey is still the locker room leader whose veteran presence the Ravens greatly value. You can't simply replace his experience with a new guy overnight. In addition to that, it might be tricky to find a good cornerback to replace him either through the draft or by signing a free agent.

As it's A contract year, it could spark a comeback too. Sometimes players have the motivation to bounce back in their final year before hitting free agency. Humphrey had four interceptions in 2025, he's not completely done.​

Moreover, there is the problem of a replacement. Who returns the favor? The secondary would lose a piece of stability at one of its most important positions.

Besides that, the Ravens could potentially modify his contract to fit his reduced role without letting him go completely. Sometimes, that is a wise and clever ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌compromise.

But if things don't settle in, in the end, Baltimore’s best path is clear: flip Humphrey’s expensive final year into cap flexibility, get younger at corner, and maximize the closing Super Bowl window around Jackson.

