Skip to main content

Ravens — Browns Week 7 Pregame Notes: Gus the Bus to Make Debut

Baltimore Ravens have depth running back despite loss of J.K. Dobbins.

BALTIMORE — Ravens running back Gus Edwards will make his season debut in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns after missing the past year with a knee injury.

That's good news for the Ravens with J.K. Dobbins sidelined for about a month after re-aggravating his knee injury last week against the New York Giants.

Edwards will likely be on a "pitch count" so Kenyan Drake will bet the start after running for 119 yards last week against New York. Justice Hill could also be available.

Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury in the last week of the preseason in 2021. The prior year, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He was poised to play an even bigger role last season before the injury. 

Who's In, Who's Out

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice Friday and should be available. He leads the team in targets (57), receptions (39), yards (455) and touchdowns (5).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was able to practice for a third straight day after missing the last two games with a left foot injury. Bateman ranks second in the NFL with a 22-yard per-catch average.

Bateman said coach John Harbaugh would decide whether he plays against the Browns

"I honestly can't wait to hear what he says either," Bateman said after practice.

For the Brows, offensive lineman Joe Haeg (concussion), guard Wyatt Teller (calf), and cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) have been ruled out.

Celebration

The Ravens are welcoming back more than 50 members of the Super Bowl XLVII-winning team to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise’s second world championship.

During halftime, the team will take part in a special on-field tribute, with Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, Ray Lewis, and Ed Reed addressing the crowd to share memories of the 2012 Super Bowl-winning season. 

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

1356097586.0
News

Ravens — Browns Week 7 Betting Trends

By Todd Karpovich
maxresdefault
News

A Super Reunion for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
download (86)
News

The Top 5 Games in the Ravens — Browns AFC North Rivalry

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17346157
News

Week 7: Ravens Vs. Browns Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
sxinxxuqeyhfrvpdrjfy
News

Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens — Browns in Week 7

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19246357
News

Ravens Offensive Notebook: Get Duvernay the Ball, Powers Solid

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19246282
News

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald Fully Focused on Finishing the Game

By Todd Karpovich
1358636669.0 (1)
News

Ravens — Browns Week 7 Predictions

By Todd Karpovich