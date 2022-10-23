Ravens — Browns Week 7 Pregame Notes: Gus the Bus to Make Debut

BALTIMORE — Ravens running back Gus Edwards will make his season debut in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns after missing the past year with a knee injury.

That's good news for the Ravens with J.K. Dobbins sidelined for about a month after re-aggravating his knee injury last week against the New York Giants.

Edwards will likely be on a "pitch count" so Kenyan Drake will bet the start after running for 119 yards last week against New York. Justice Hill could also be available.

Edwards suffered a season-ending knee injury in the last week of the preseason in 2021. The prior year, Edwards was third on the team with 723 yards on 144 carries with six touchdowns. He was poised to play an even bigger role last season before the injury.

Who's In, Who's Out

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews returned to practice Friday and should be available. He leads the team in targets (57), receptions (39), yards (455) and touchdowns (5).

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was able to practice for a third straight day after missing the last two games with a left foot injury. Bateman ranks second in the NFL with a 22-yard per-catch average.

Bateman said coach John Harbaugh would decide whether he plays against the Browns

"I honestly can't wait to hear what he says either," Bateman said after practice.

For the Brows, offensive lineman Joe Haeg (concussion), guard Wyatt Teller (calf), and cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) have been ruled out.

Celebration

The Ravens are welcoming back more than 50 members of the Super Bowl XLVII-winning team to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the franchise’s second world championship.

During halftime, the team will take part in a special on-field tribute, with Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome, Ray Lewis, and Ed Reed addressing the crowd to share memories of the 2012 Super Bowl-winning season.