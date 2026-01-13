Could A.J. Brown Be Ravens Next WR?

The Baltimore Ravens are figuring out how to improve their team after missing the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

That means the team should be active on the trade market this offseason and should look for ways to get creative. Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests the Ravens should be a team that could target Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade.

"After winning NFL MVP honors in 2023. Lamar Jackson's career has stagnated. Counting on another massive season from running back Derrick Henry in 2026 given his age is asking to be disappointed. Where passing-game weapons are concerned, the Ravens have wide receiver Zay Flowers and what's left of tight end Mark Andrews. Outside that? It gets ugly quick," Davenport wrote.

"It's a matter of what the plan is for the Ravens and whoever winds up coaching the team — and it's rather unlikely that plan is a patient addition of young talent, even if that means contending in 2026 isn't in the cards.

"The far more likely plan is to return to being one of the AFC's best teams as soon as humanly possibly, and with $21 million or so in cap space and the 14th pick in 2026 at their disposal, the Ravens can make a better offer than the other teams Brown would be amenable to playing for."

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown, Ravens Could Become Match Made in Heaven

Brown's frustrations with the Eagles offense this season were widely documented, and he left the team's loss against the San Francisco 49ers without speaking to media members. It's widely expected the Eagles will look at possibilities this off-season to trade A.J. Brown, and the Ravens might be a potential match.

While the Ravens have Flowers and Rashod Bateman, the team could use another receiver to amplify Lamar Jackson's options in the offense. It remains to be seen who will be the head coach and offensive coordinator behind Jackson, but any offense could use the talents of Brown if he is used correctly.

In his first seven seasons in the league, Brown has caught for over 1,000 yards, so it's hard to imagine he would flop as soon as he gets to the Ravens. While his production has not been as strong as it once was, he is still one of the elite wide receivers in the league, and the Ravens would benefit greatly from having him on the field.

