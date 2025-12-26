Ravens HC Has Choice Words For Lamar Jackson Critic

The Baltimore Ravens are feeling the heat as their season is on the line in Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers.

Amidst the chaos, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been dealing with some criticism after suffering an injury. While Jackson has been banged up throughout the year, the criticism regarding him has to do with his off-field actions. Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston believes the relationship between Jackson and Harbaugh is strained, but the head coach came to his quarterback's defense earlier in the week.

"Well, I think I said earlier in the season, we don't take too much credence in anonymous-type sources. So, I don't know where that's coming from," Harbaugh said. "I've never seen that ever. That's not something that I've ever witnessed, and I'm in every meeting. And to speculate on how I feel about it – I'll tell you how I feel; I'm pretty transparent.

"I think all the guys in the building will tell you if I have something of conversation, something that I want to talk to them about, I'm right up front. So, that would be wrong to say that. That's not true. I had a great conversation with Lamar [Jackson] this morning about a few things and football and how he's feeling, things like that. So, our relationship is A+. I love him. I always have, always will."

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks with quarterback Lamar Jackson. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Harbaugh, Jackson Relationship Comes Under Fire

Earlier in the week, Preston shared his thoughts on why the Ravens shouldn't have Jackson and Harbaugh leading the team moving forward.

"The Ravens should explore all options," Preston wrote. "It's clear that coach John Harbaugh has become tired of Jackson, even though he builds him up after every game. He has to, or Jackson will go into his own self-exile.

"The Ravens should look at possible trades, which could net them two or three first-round picks. Jackson would love to play in Miami, where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is no longer the starter, or possible Las Vegas, where [Tom] Brady, a partial owner of the Raiders, has shown a fondness for him. Baltimore should also draft a young quarterback in the early rounds."

Preston's bold statement comes at arguably the worst time for the Ravens. The team faces two must-win games, and they need some help from the Cleveland Browns, who need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 to keep their AFC North title hopes alive.

This is all going on while Jackson is dealing with the back injury he suffered in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Overall, chaos in Baltimore is bursting at the seams, and the Ravens need to do all they can to stop the bleeding. That starts with a win against the Packers in Week 17.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!