Ravens Hosting Running Back, Wide Receiver This Week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are hosting a running back and wide receiver this week at their practice facility.

While neither is a position that is an area of pressing need for the team, GM Eric DeCosta is looking to add depth at every position.

Georgia running back James Cook paid a visit to Baltimore and is projected to be a second-day selection.

Cook played four years at Georgia and was named co-winner of the Bulldogs' Offensive Most Improved Player Award in 2019.

Last year, Cook played in all 15 games, including three starts. He finished the season with career-best numbers in rushing —728 yards, 113 carries, 6.4 avg., 7 seven touchdowns — and receiving — 27 catches, 284 yards, 10.5 avg., and four scores.

NFL Draft Bible Breakdown: "James Cook projects to be a scatback at the next level. He wins as an excellent receiver, smooth acceleration and loose hips. He is not the biggest or the strongest back and is raw at the position. He has a ton of upside with his excellent movement and receiving skills. He could develop into a quality running back and overall offensive weapon."

The Ravens are also hosting Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson.

Robertson ended the 2021 season with eight touchdown catches for the second consecutive season, tying for ninth in program history. His 17 career touchdown receptions in tied for eighth in program history. Robertson nearly doubled his career total with 1,078 receiving yards in 2021, tying for third in program history.

NFL Draft Bible Breakdown: Strong-handed big slot who finds success after the catch with his vision and balance. Roberson lacks explosiveness and dynamism to create separation, almost exclusively winning in the air. He fails to live up to his size, not playing with the desired physicality. Roberson projects as a camp receiver with a shot at a practice squad if he can play more competitively. To make a roster, he has to show special teams ability as he will have a hard time finding a role on an offense given his athletic limitations.