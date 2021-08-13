NFL Draft Profile: Jaquarii Roberson, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

#5

Pos: WR

Ht: 6012

Wt: 183

DOB: 7/29/98

Eligible: 2022

Murfreesboro, NC

Hertford County High School

Jaquarii Roberson

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pros:

Leinweber: Lining up predominantly in the slot, Roberson displays strong hands to hang on to the ball through contact and when going to the ground. He tracks the ball well in the air and has good body control to make adjustments in the air. For a bigger receiver, Roberson has good ankle flexion and hip sink to get into breaks. After the catch, he has a knack for space, finding openings to run through and absorbing contact with his balance.

Cons:

Leinweber: A below-average straight-line athlete, Roberson lacks the speed required to threaten vertically. Bad explosiveness prevents him from maintaining separation as he is slow out of breaks and takes multiple steps to accelerate. He does not play to his size, having the timing of his routes thrown off when getting bumped. Roberson does not attack the ball aggressively in the air, failing to establish favorable positioning over defenders and allowing them to break up passes. His foot speed on releases is below average. As a blocker, he is not physical enough, looking disinterested at times.

Summary:

Leinweber: Strong-handed big slot who finds success after the catch with his vision and balance. Roberson lacks explosiveness and dynamism to create separation, almost exclusively winning in the air. He fails to live up to his size, not playing with the desired physicality. Roberson projects as a camp receiver with a shot at a practice squad if he can play more competitively. To make a roster, he has to show special teams ability as he will have a hard time finding a role on an offense given his athletic limitations.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Strong-handed big slot who severely lacks explosiveness and speed. Can not separate.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.1 / 5.7