Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens announced that outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26.

Further details have yet to be released.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful, young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson, who was heading into his fourth year, looked much slimmer and quicker in the recent voluntary workouts. He had 4.5 sacks over three seasons.

Ferguson was selected by the Ravens in their round (85th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Ferguson, who was born in Zachary, La., on Dec. 14, 1995, broke the NCAA record for career sacks with 45, eclipsing the previous mark set by Terrell Suggs, who is Baltimore's all-time sacks leader. As a result, Ferguson instantly drew comparisons to T-Sizzle when he arrived in Baltimore.

After a slow start to his rookie season, Ferguson took advantage of more playing time when fellow linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Ferguson finished with 2.5 sacks, 31 tackles, and nine quarterback hits in 14 games (nine starts).

In 2020, he saw action in 14 games (one start) and had 30 tackles (21 solo), two sacks, seven tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.

Last year, Ferguson saw action in 10 games, registering six tackles and three quarterback hits.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson," Ferguson’s agent Safarrah Lawson said in a statement. "The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time.”