Ravens Sign Long Snapper to Extension

The Baltimore Ravens are ensuring that long snapper Nick Moore will be with the team for the considerable future.

Moore, 33, has served as the Ravens long snapper since 2020 after Morgan Cox left to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Now, he is set to be with the Ravens for four more seasons. Moore spoke to the team reporter Ryan Mink about the new deal.

"I couldn't be happier. My family and I, we've grown to love it here," Moore said via Mink.

"This is the place that we wanted to be. I'm so thankful for Eric [DeCosta] and his team getting this deal done and trusting me and putting their faith in me that I'm going to be able to continue to produce at the level I've been producing at for the past six years. I'm just so excited for the opportunity I've been given."

Baltimore Ravens long snapper Nick Moore along the sidelines during the second half against the Buffalo Bills. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Moore Gets Long-Term Deal With Ravens

Moore has been a key part of the Ravens' special teams while not being in front of the spotlight. Most long snappers don't get the credit they deserve, but that is shown in the contract extension.

Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Lupe spoke at the end of training camp about his camaraderie with Moore and how it helped make him feel comfortable going into the regular season.

"We've played three weeks just now – three preseason games – and I am feeling really good about the operation with Nick [Moore] and Jordan [Stout] and the offensive line. I think we've put a lot of good work in this offseason as a team, and as a unit, to be successful. I am really excited," Loop said back in September about training camp.

Moore was a minor league baseball player with the Boston Red Sox before retiring from the sport and going to college at Georgia for football. From there, he developed as a long snapper and eventually joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Now Moore has built a career for himself as a professional athlete, and the Ravens are fortunate to have him. He should be playing into at least his mid-30s with this current deal, and he could be part of the Ravens for a very long time after that.

If the Ravens continue to have success with Moore as their long snapper, he could emerge as one of the franchise's greats in the game's third phase.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!