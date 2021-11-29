Ravens Not Concerned About Lamar Jackson's Turnovers

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson sat next to his quarterbacks coach James Urban analyzing his mistakes against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

Jackson had thrown a career-high four interceptions and was clearly frustrated.

While Jackson didn't play his best, he had a remarkable touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews that helped provide a key 16-10 victory. He is the first quarterback since 2013 to win a game after throwing four interceptions.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is not worried about the miscues.

"Nobody gets flustered. It starts with Lamar," Harbaugh said. "Lamar is a guy who makes so many plays for us, and of course, he’s quarterback. The interceptions … One of them was tipped, whatever, but he wants those plays back. He’s mad about them. He’s a massive competitor, yet he doesn’t let it take control of him. Alright? He’s able to push it aside, and he’s able to play the next series and give you great football.

"It’s really a rare trait. To me, that’s one of the things that makes him the quarterback that he is. That’s why I’m so excited that he’s on our team, one of the reasons.”

Two of Jackson's four interceptions were tipped. The other two were just poor reads.

On the season, Jackson has thrown for 2,162 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions,

Jackson has thrown more interceptions over his past three games (8) than he did in his in 2019 when he was named NFL MVP when he had just six picks.

Jackson was not happy with his performance against Cleveland but is fully prepared to move onto the next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I threw four interceptions, three in the first half," Jackson said. "I feel like those drives, when the interceptions came, we could’ve done something on those drives. We could’ve put points on the board. I just told my team, ‘That’s me. I owe y’all.’

“I mean, it’s one game that it happened. They just made great plays on those interceptions. It wasn’t like I was throwing it right to them; they were making diving interceptions. One of them I underthrew Mark [Andrews] - that could have been a better ball, for sure. They just made great plays.”