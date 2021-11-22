Report: Ravens QB Trace McSorley Claimed by Arizona Cardinals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Arizona Cardinals are signing Trace McSorley off the Ravens’ practice squad, according to a report by ESPN.

McSorley was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In three career games, McSorley completed 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Huntley outplayed McSorley throughout the offseason and was named as the primary backup to Lamar Jackson.

Huntley was in the unenviable position of having to fill in for Lamar Jackson, who was a late scratch because of an illness in Week 11 against Chicago. Huntley had some early jitters but got more comfortable as the game wore on and led the Ravens to a 16-13 win.

Huntley threw a 30-yard pass to Sammy Watkins that gave the Ravens the ball inside the Chicago 5, setting up Devonta Freeman's winning touchdown run. Huntley completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 219 yards with an interception. He also ran for 40 yards on seven carries.

It was a solid performance despite being sacked six times.

McSorley will have an opportunity to back up Kyler Murray in Ar

Other McSorley highlights:

In 2020, played in his second- and third-career game, completing 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and 1 TD, before being placed on Injured Reserve (knee) on Dec. 16.

He completed his first-career pass by finishing 2-of-6 for 77 yards and one touchdown at Pittsburgh in December

His 70-yard TD strike to WR Marquise Brown was the longest touchdown pass by a Ravens’ Jackson’s 83-yarder in Week 1 of 2019