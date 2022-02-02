Ravens Wide Receiver Rashod Bateman Ready to 'Break Out'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After missing almost the first half of the season following surgery, rookie Rashod Bateman emerged as the Ravens top wide receiver by the end of the season.

That's why it's not surprising he is an "early breakout candidate" for the team by Pro Football Focus.

"Bateman’s rookie year got started a bit late due to a training camp injury," Anthony Treash wrote. "The production left a lot to be desired when he finally took the field, as he generated a 64.9 PFF grade and 1.26 yards per route run. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound wide out did, however, shine at the catch point. Bateman attacked the ball in contested scenarios in college, and that translated to the NFL — he caught 10 of his 15 such targets as a rookie."

Bateman finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards with a touchdown. He has a huge upside. He had no fear of catching the ball in traffic and also had a nose for the first-down marker.

If Bateman can stay healthy, he can be a true No. 1 wide receiver and help the Ravens boost their passing attack, which lacked explosive plays last season.

"The 2021 first-round pick has stated how the “IQ of the game” was the biggest adjustment for him his first year in the NFL," Treash wrote. "Bateman had a tough time effectively separating on the outside in the NFL, but given his collegiate dominance with his releases and route-running, there’s reason to believe he takes a big jump in 2022 with a clean bill of health and stable quarterback situation."