Ravens Urged to Re-Sign Lamar Jackson's Backup

The Baltimore Ravens should be riding the wave with Lamar Jackson at the helm for the 2026 season and beyond, but he is going to need some reinforcements given how his health progressed throughout the year.

The Ravens were fortunate enough to have Tyler Huntley as the backup quarterback for the season. He picked up two big wins for the Ravens against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers to keep the Ravens season alive. That's part of the reason why NFL.com writer Nick Shook believes the team needs to prioritize re-signing Huntley this offseason.

"Oh, look: We could be headed toward yet another offseason in which the Ravens let Huntley walk to a seemingly better opportunity, keep tabs on him as he misses the cut in Cleveland's quarterback battle royale (as he has in each of the last two summers), then add him to their practice squad before ultimately elevating him to the starting lineup when Lamar Jackson is sidelined by injury," Shook wrote.

"Ideally, Jackson never leaves the field, but recent history has proven Huntley to be a valuable backup for the Ravens -- more valuable, in fact, than their strange experiment with obvious poor fit Cooper Rush -- so why not save us all the time and paperwork and just keep Huntley in house this offseason?"

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ravens Need Huntley as Backup QB

The Ravens learned the hard way why a backup quarterback is so important to the operation of a team. There are going to be moments throughout the season where Jackson cannot go because of the way he plays the position, which means the team needs a high-quality backup behind him.

If the Ravens don't re-sign Huntley this offseason, another team will as he should have interest from a number of teams around the league.

One team that could look to sign him is the New York Giants, who recently hired former Ravens boss John Harbaugh to be their next head coach. The Giants have Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson as backup quarterbacks, but both are free agents. Huntley could be a good backup for Jaxson Dart, who plays a similar mobile game to that of Jackson.

The Ravens may need to give Huntley a raise, but given how he performed this past season for the team, he has earned it and Baltimore needs him to return to keep its Jackson insurance policy in tip-top shape.

