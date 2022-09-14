By the Numbers: Saints Defeat Falcons in Week 1

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (1-0) defeated the Atlanta Falcons (0-1) 27-26 in dramatic fashion. The Black and Gold compiled a fourth-quarter comeback led by Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas, who connected for a pair of touchdowns.

The victory evens the all-time regular season series between the NFC South rivals at 53 wins and gives the Saints their fifth-consecutive road win against the Falcons.

Look deeper inside the numbers from the Saints' first 2022 NFL Regular Season victory.

1: "Clutch Lutz" Drills Another Week 1 Game-Winning Field Goal

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) reacts with punter Blake Gillikin (4) after he kicked the go ahead field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After missing his first field-goal attempt of the season in the first half against Atlanta, Wil Lutz trotted out to attempt a 51-yard field goal to give the Saints the lead with under 30 seconds remaining.

Similar to the 2019 season opener against Houston, New Orleans' offense worked its way down the field and put Lutz into a position to be the hero. Lutz crushed the kick, leaving no doubt that it had the distance and accuracy, giving the Saints the lead.

Lutz's field goal was his fifth career game-winner and his second in a season-opener for New Orleans.

9:35: Falcons Possess Ball for Over 9 Minutes in 4th Qtr.

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) tackle Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta looked to run out the clock against New Orleans and seal a Week 1 victory over their bitter rivals being up by 16 points.

The Saints nearly executed their game plan perfectly as the Falcons possessed the ball for 9:35 of the final quarter. However, the Saints' defensive takeaways and a vital stop on third down gave Jameis Winston and the offense a chance, and they delivered.

Despite the lopsided time of possession, the Saints totaled 213 offensive yards and 17 points in the fourth quarter leading.

16: Saints Complete Franchise's Largest 4th Qtr. Comeback

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen celebrates with quarterback Jameis Winston (2) after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With 12:41 remaining in the final frame, New Orleans found themselves down by 16 points and in dire need of a momentum swing. Composed and without panic, the Saints' offense scored 17 unanswered points, and special teams blocked a field goal at the end of regulation to seal the deal.

Before Sunday's matchup, New Orleans' largest fourth-quarter comeback was in 2017. Drew Brees led the charge and defeated Washington after trailing by 15 points.

Like Drew, Jameis Winston surgically dissected the Falcons' secondary in the final stanza. Jameis finished the contest 23 of 34 for 269 yards and two scores in the historic victory.

158.3: Winston Had Perfect Passer Rating in 4th Qtr.

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) celebrates after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After a dismal first half that ended with a net total of -2 passing yards, Jameis Winston and company found a different gear in the second half, particularly the fourth quarter.

The former Heisman trophy winner went on a tear completing 13 of 16 passes down the stretch for 213 passing yards and two touchdowns. His performance led to a perfect passer rating in the fourth quarter.

Winston looked locked in and in a groove with his wideouts that was missing in the first half. Big receptions from Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, and Michael Thomas paved the way to an unforgettable "Famous Jameis" led comeback.

602: Michael Thomas Went 602 Days Without Playing for the Saints

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints were without All-Pro Wide-Out Michael Thomas from January 17, 2020, to September 11, 2022. His absence totaled 602 days from the last time Thomas suited up for the Saints.

Headed into his first game back in a while, he told Fox's sideline reporter Shannon Spake that it "felt like Christmas" the night before the Week 1 Matchup.

Despite the Christmas Day-like nerves, Thomas showed the entire NFL that he is back to full health with two fourth-quarter scores captivated by his signature flex. It was clear Thomas was playing with much emotion as he returned to the field but was ecstatic to be able to contribute positively to a victory.

