Game Balls From the Saints Epic Comeback Over Atlanta

The New Orleans Saints overcame the Atlanta Falcons and themselves to prevail 27-26 on the road at Atlanta to open the regular season. In a 107 game rivalry full of shocking moments, the Saints 16-point fourth quarter comeback fits near the top of the list.

New Orleans looked mostly listless throughout the first three quarters. Shockingly, their vaunted defense was pushed around most of the afternoon to the tune of 416 total yards, including 201 on the ground and 120 from RB Cordarrelle Patterson. The defense forced two fumbles, including one deep in their own territory that would have sealed the game for Atlanta, but otherwise were grossly outplayed.

Guards Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz were human turnstiles against an Atlanta defense that blitzed and battered QB Jameis Winston throughout the first half. The passing game was out of sorts until the second half, and the Saints never could get anything going with RB Alvin Kamara.

Even after clawing back into the game, a baffling call on a two point conversion attempt and shaky composure still nearly sent the Saints down. Fortunately, a 51-yard field goal from Will Lutz and Payton Turner's block of a 63-yard Falcons field goal attempt that was gifted to them on the final play pulled out the win.

Here were the Saints best performers in this memorable comeback.

Honorable Mention

Jarvis Landry, WR

Wil Lutz, K

Game Balls

Taysom Hill, TE

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

It should have come as no shock that Taysom Hill was used effectively out of the backfield, despite being switched to tight end this offseason. Hill all but carried what seemed like an unmotivated New Orleans squad early. He burst over the right side for a 57-yard run on the Saints second possession, then finished off the drive with a powerful 11-yard touchdown run.

Limited in training camp with a Lisfranc injury, not many knew what to expect from Hill after the position switch. He finished the afternoon with 81 rushing yards on four carries while adding one reception for two yards. As is often the case with the 32-year-old Hill, statistics didn't reflect his full contribution.

Hill appeared on his way to block a Falcons punt with under a minute remaining that could have set up the win, but instead drew a holding call. The penalty gave the Saints an extra 10 yards on their way to the 47-yard drive and the game-winning kick from Lutz.

With the quarterback experiment in the past, Hill is free to play special teams and impact a game in even more ways. All of those contributions were needed on this wild afternoon.

Michael Thomas, WR

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a pass over Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24). Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas was probably the most anticipated return of any New Orleans player coming back from injury. After an ankle injury kept him out all of 2021 and 26 of the last 33 games, a hamstring injury hampered him for the last few weeks of training camp.

Easing back into competition with 37 of the team’s 61 snaps, Thomas was targeted four times in the first three quarters, catching just one ball for four yards. He got his hands on two of those throws, but the timing between he and QB Jameis Winston just wasn't there. Then, with the game on the line, Thomas came through like the true All-Pro he is.

On the Saints first drive of the fourth quarter, Thomas capped off a 75-yard march by snatching a pass in the corner of the end zone. He caught three balls for 50 yards on the next drive, including a beautiful 21-yard over the shoulder catch to convert a third down and a nine yard score to cap the drive.

Thomas repeatedly victimized Atlanta's best defensive back, A.J. Terrell, in the biggest moments of the contest. Even at still less than 100%, he served notice to the rest of the league that he’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

Jameis Winston, QB

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY

Winston, like his team, struggled mightily through the first three quarters. The Saints had just two net yards passing at halftime, with Winston completing 5 of 10 throws for 24 yards. He was under constant harassment from the Falcons defense, getting sacked three times in the first half, a fourth in the third quarter, and taking eight hits as he threw.

Winston entered the medical tent toward the end of the third quarter for undisclosed reasons. Like a championship fighter, he recovered from timing issues and the beating he took to deliver knockout blows. He completed all four of his passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, then added a 2-point conversion to Olave, to get his team within striking distance.

After a huge third down stop by DT Shy Tuttle on Atlanta's next drive, Winston got the ball back on his own 14. He’d go 7 for 8 on that drive for 81 yards, mixing in precise strikes to Thomas, Olave, and Jarvis Landry on the touchdown march.

A mind-boggling 2-point call still left the Saints down by two. However, another critical defensive stop gave Winston the ball back on his own 20 with 48 seconds left and no timeouts.

Opening the final drive with a perfectly placed 40-yard pass to Landry, Winston followed a penalty with another great throw to TE Juwan Johnson to set up the game-winning field goal. Over the last 12:41 of the game, Winston completed 13 of 16 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns with another 2-point conversion completion. Two of those incompletions were spikes to stop the clock.

Winston and the Saints have plenty to clean up before next week's showdown against Tampa Bay. However, the team showed great character and skill while coming back to grab this victory. The 16-point fourth quarter comeback was the largest in franchise history and will go down among the greatest moments in a storied Saints-Falcons rivalry.

