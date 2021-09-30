A look inside the numbers following the New Orleans Saints' victory over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

The New Orleans Saints (2-1) powered past the New England Patriots (1-2) in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday afternoon. The victory has helped to build momentum for the team as they return to New Orleans in nearly a month to battle the New York Giants (0-3) on October 3.

In the Week-3 victory the Saints defense was dominant, forcing three turnovers and scoring a touchdown in the second half. Along with a 21 point offensive outburst New Orleans were able to escape with a crucial road victory.

Below is a look inside the numbers of the Black and Gold's second victory of the 2021 NFL Season.

4: Malcolm Jenkins Ties Saints Career Defensive TD Record with Four

The opening play in the second half on Sunday afternoon, New Orleans Saints' strong safety Malcolm Jenkins intercepted a pass that bounced off the hands of Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith. Jenkins returned the football 34 yards for a touchdown.

The interception was New Orleans' second of the day and 21st of Jenkins' NFL career. With his touchdown, Jenkins moved into a tie with Sammy Knight and Tom Myers for first place in Saints team history in defensive touchdowns with four.

6: New Orleans Lead the NFL in INTs Through 3 Weeks

After missing multiple defensive starters in Week 2 against the Panthers, the Saints' defense returned to form in a big way, picking off rookie quarterback Mac Jones three times on Sunday.

Each interception came from a different member of the Saints secondary as P.J Williams, Malcolm Jenkins, and Marshon Lattimore collected their first interceptions. Following the team's three-interception performance, the Saints now lead the NFL in interceptions through Week 3 with six.

12: Taysom Hill Scores his 12th Career Rushing Touchdown While Re-Finding Role in Offense

After losing the quarterback battle this summer to Jameis Winston, "The Swiss Army Knife" has again found his role in the Saints offense. In the first two weeks of the season, Taysom Hill played less than 35% of the team's offensive snaps. However, against the Patriots, Hill saw his role increase playing 53% of the Saints' offensive snaps and leading the way on a fourth-quarter drive that resulted in his 12th career rushing touchdown.

He finished the day with 32 rushing yards and has passed Saints great Hokie Gajan for 19th in Saints history in career rushing touchdowns.

22: Jameis Winston has yet to attempt 22+ Passes in a game this Season

A new era of Saints football is upon us. For 15 seasons, Sean Payton's offense centered around the arm of Drew Brees, and while a strong rushing game was vital to the team's success, it never was the focal point.

Well, through three games in the 2021 season, the narrative on the Saints offensively has flipped. Jameis Winston hasn't thrown over 22 passing attempts per game, while the Saints are averaging over 35 rushing attempts per game in their two victories. A quarterback's best friend is a good run game, and Winston has that and more in his first season as the Saints starter.

