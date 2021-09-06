Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021: Morstead, Hartley, Gowin

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff with less than 6 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Green Bay Packers on September 12th, 2021.

The New Orleans Saints are less than 6 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Pack. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 6, 5, and 4.

#6 Thomas Morstead, P (2009-2020)

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead (6) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Morstead’s NFL career began in 2009 with an impossible task. The man responsible for the AMBUSH onside kick in Super Bowl XLIV has since become one of the best punters in the NFL over the last decade. The 2012 Pro-Bowl selection has accumulated 35,000+ punt yards and a career average of nearly 47 yards per punt. The Saints released Morestead following the 2020 NFL season, he is currently a free agent.

#5 Garrett Hartley, K (2008-2013)

New Orleans Saints Kicker Garrett Hartley (5) converts on a Field Goal in Super Bowl XLIV. New Orleans Saints

A New Orleans Saints legend, Garrett Hartley famously kicked the Saints to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2009. The former Oklahoma Sooner followed his big kick two weeks later by setting an NFL record with three 40+ yard field goals made in Super Bowl XLIV. Hartley finished his Saints career by hitting 82 of his 101 attempts and missing just one extra point. The NFL veteran recently signed a contract to kick in an Arena Football League.

#4 Toby Gowin, P (2000-2002)

Just months after being signed as a restricted free agent in 2000, Gowin's punt was one of the Saints' biggest moments. On December 30, 2000, the Saints hosted the St. Louis Rams in the NFC Wild Card game. With a 31-28 lead and under 2 minutes remaining, the Saints lined up to punt. Gowin boomed a kick inside the 20-yard line, and Rams' returner Az-Zahir Hakim muffed the punt. The Saints recovered the football, ran out the clock, and celebrated the team's first playoff victory. Gowin punted 211 times in three years with the Saints for an average of 41.6 yards per punt.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS