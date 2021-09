Saints Practice Squad Tracker of Signees

New Orleans Saints practice squad tracker for the 2021 regular season.

New Orleans Saints practice squad tracker for the 2021 regular season.

SAINTS PLAYERS SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD

July 30, 2021; WR Kawaan Baker at Saints Training Camp; Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, Saints News Network

WR Kawaan Baker LB Wynton McManis WR Kevin White TE Ethan Wolf

(Updated 9/1 at 12:21 PM CT)

*Data from Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

Additional signings will be updated during the day.

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS

PARTNER SPORTS NEWS