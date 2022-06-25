Saints executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis joined the Dattitude Podcast with host Jim Derry and Jeff Duncan on Friday. Loomis openly answered a wide array of questions about Alvin Kamara, Jameis Winston, and the direction of the Saints organization without Sean Payton.

KAMARA'S LEGAL ISSUES CLOUDY

Uncertainty dominates Alvin Kamara's future this season. On Thursday, PFT's Mike Florio reported that the league's sources think Kamara may face a six-game suspension. Loomis confirmed only the Saints are waiting to let the legal process and the NFL's investigation run their courses. "I think for me, what I always try to do is A.; "What's the worst-case scenario. What's the best-case scenario?" Loomis pondered. "Then we really just have to wait and see what happens."

The scary part for New Orleans is the "see what happens" element of his thoughts on Kamara. Loomis mentioned that the "process in Las Vegas has to work itself out before the league does their process. There's generally two steps. The first is the legal matter. And then the second is obviously the league. And so we're not really involved in either one of those."

Has Clark County's district attorney's office built enough of a case against the Saints star where criminal proceedings will follow? Twice, the hearings were rescheduled, and Kamara is due in court on August 1 to address the felony battery charges for an incident at a Las Vegas hotel in February.

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) heads to the field for warmups before the game against Miami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NOT ENOUGH DETAILS

"I don't have enough of the details to be able to project what could or couldn't happen. I know that there's a hearing later this summer, and so we'll have to wait and see what happens," Loomis remarked.

The Saints have had a difficult time recruiting veterans as insurance in case Kamara has extended time away from the organization. Last week, a failed negotiation to sign running back David Johnson left the team with few choices on the free-agent market. New Orleans should have a bearing on the Kamara issue and chart a direction via free agency or trade, if necessary.

Losing Kamara's production and leadership in the New Orleans offense would negatively impact the team. The only proven veteran rusher is Mark Ingram II, who will enter his eleventh NFL season. The other options include locating another running back or staying with Tony Jones Jr., Devine Ozigbo, and Dwayne Washington.

Kamara is one of the most dynamic tailbacks in the NFL. The All-Pro running back has totaled 4,238 rushing yards, 373 receptions for another 3,263 yards, and 68 total touchdowns in his NFL career. He has been honored as the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year, twice voted an All-Pro, and made five Pro Bowl appearances.

