Report: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Could Face a Six-Game NFL Suspension

Still nothing official, but more rumors are swirling about a suspension for New Orleans RB Alvin Kamara.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote on Thursday, based on an unnamed league source, that New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara is facing a minimum six-game suspension from the NFL for an offseason incident in Las Vegas.

Kamara, who turns 27 on July 25, was arrested for an assault that took place in a Las Vegas hotel in early February.

The NFL typically waits until the outcome of a court case to render punishment. Kamara's hearing has already been postponed twice and is currently scheduled for August 1st. Saints veterans will report to training camp on July 26.

Kamara, who admitted to Vegas police that he threw punches in the incident, is charged with felony assault. The NFL's Personal Conduct Policy dictates a minimum six-game suspension for such infractions, but we've seen several players receive less for similar incidents.

The dynamic Kamara is perhaps the league's most versatile offensive weapon. He’s made the Pro Bowl in all five of his NFL seasons and has 4,238 rushing yards, 373 receptions for another 3,263 yards, and 68 total touchdowns in his career.

The New Orleans offense revolves around the abilities of their multipurpose back. Despite missing four games with a knee injury in 2021, Kamara led the team with 898 rushing yards and 47 receptions while finishing third with 439 receiving yards. He had three 100-yard rushing games and three more with over 70 yards, but had career-low totals in receiving.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara enters the 2022 season as the franchise's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yardage for a running back. He needs just five touchdowns to pass WR Marques Colston as the team’s all-time leader in that category and 30 rushing yards to pass George Rogers for third place in New Orleans history. 

Without Kamara in the lineup last season, the Saints had an 0-4 record. They averaged less than 19 points and managed an average of just 98 yards rushing in those four outings. 

